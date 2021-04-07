Ex-Northeastern Track Coach Arrested for Nude Photo Scheme

SI.com
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Former Northeastern Track Coach Arrested, Accused of Nude Photo Scheme

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Northeastern track and field coach Steve Waithe was arrested and charged on Wednesday for an alleged nude photo scheme involving female athletes.

Waithe is formally being charged with one count of cyberstalking and one count of wire fraud. 

He will appear in federal court in the Northern District of Illinois on Wednesday before appearing at a court in Boston at a later date.

Waithe is accused of perpetrating a scheme to "dupe female Northeastern University track and field athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos," per a filing from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts

Waithe allegedly contacted athletes under the guise of an athlete research or body development study, requesting photos with the athletes in a “uniform or bathing suit to show as much skin as possible," per the Attorney's Office. Waithe also allegedly requested to use female athletes’ cellphones on multiple occasions, claiming he was filming their practices and meets. But rather than film, Waithe is accused of scrolling through photos and other documents on the athletes' phones.

Waithe used multiple pseudonyms as he perpetrated the alleged scheme and received "over 300 related nude and semi-nude images." 

The Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts also alleges Waithe contacted victims with claims that he found compromising photos of them online. Waithe offered to help get the photos removed from the internet, though he then allegedly requested more naked photos he could use for “reverse image searches.”

Waithe served as Northeastern's track and field coach from October 2018 to February 2019. He previously worked as a track coach at Penn State, Tennessee and Concordia University Chicago.

YOU MAY LIKE

Davion Mitchell after winning the NCAA men's tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Davion Mitchell to Declare for NBA Draft

The Baylor guard is a potential lottery pick an has reportedly hired an agent.

lee-elder-masters-lead
Play
Golf

Lee Elder Reflects on Legacy Ahead of Masters 2021

In 1975, Lee Elder became the first Black golfer to play at the Masters. This year, he returns to Augusta National for yet another historic moment.

Bayern Munich scores against PSG.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Bayern Munich hosts PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 7.

Chelsea celebrate Christian Pulisic's goal.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Chelsea

Porto plays Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 7.

NCAA Track and Field
College

Ex-Northeastern Track Coach Arrested for Nude Photo Scheme

Former track coach Steve Waithe allegedly perpetrated a scheme to dupe female athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos.

ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith Says ESPN NBA List Hurts ESPN's 'Credibility'

Stephen A. Smith wants colleagues who made NBA player-ranking list drug tested.

Tennessee's Keon Johnson
Play
College Basketball

Tennessee Freshman Keon Johnson to Enter NBA Draft

Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game this season.

Mark Few and Scott Drew dressed in athleisure wear at the national title game
Play
College Basketball

Where Have the Suits on College Hoops's Sidelines Gone?

The pandemic saw many coaches understandably opt for a more casual approach to dress, but will it stick around?