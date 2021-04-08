UCLA's Mick Cronin Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. The deal is worth a guaranteed $4 million per year, the school announced on Thursday.

This past season, Cronin guided the Bruins to a 22-10 record and their first Final Four appearance since 2008. Cronin has compiled a 41-22 record in his first two years as head coach.

"I love being at UCLA. The commitment from our players over the past two seasons has been rewarding especially as we have dealt with some unusual challenges during a global pandemic," Cronin said. "I am humbled by the support of the Bruin community. We are looking forward to next season when we can get back into Pauley Pavilion with our fans."

UCLA finished fourth in the Pac-12 standings with a 13-6 record this season and headed into the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a "First Four" selection. The Bruins pulled off wins against Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan en route to the Final Four. Cronin also had three players —Tyger Campbell, Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr.— to earn All-Pac-12 honors.

UCLA director of athletics Martin Jarmond has put the Bruins' program back in "its rightful place among the nation's elite."

"His leadership has given Bruin Nation a program to be proud of, galvanizing alumni and fans around the world, and it's only the beginning," Jarmond said. "This extension represents the stability and commitment needed to execute the long-term vision that Mick and I share. The future is bright."