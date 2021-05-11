Report: Michigan Missed Chances to Stop Doctor's Abuse

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Michigan Missed Chances to Stop Former Doctor's Abuse

Staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct over decades at the school, a law firm reported Tuesday.

The long-awaited report by the WilmerHale firm, which was hired by the university, comes more than a year after former students publicly accused the late Robert Anderson of molesting them during routine physicals or other visits. Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints.

The report confirmed it, especially in the athletic department.

“The fact that no one took meaningful action is particularly disturbing in light of the nature, scope, and duration of Dr. Anderson’s misconduct,” the report stated.

The university has acknowledged Anderson’s abuse but turned to the law firm for an independent, comprehensive review of what happened during the doctor’s long career. He died in 2008.

“The medical experts we consulted confirm what many patients suspected: Dr. Anderson’s conduct was not consistent with any recognized standard of care and was, on the contrary, grossly improper,” according to the report.

