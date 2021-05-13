Northwestern AD Resigns Nine Days After Hiring Due to Backlash

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Northwestern AD Mike Polisky Resigns After Significant Backlash

Author:
Publish date:

Just nine days after Mike Polisky was promoted as Northwestern's new athletic director, Polisky resigned from his post following significant criticism and a community-wide protest organized by faculty members. 

"My love and respect for Northwestern and for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, is greater than my own desire to lead the department," Polisky said in a statement. "I do not want to be a distraction to our incredible men and women as they pursue a collective goal – to help our student-athletes become the best they can be. While my family and I are disappointed, I move forward knowing this is the right decision."

Polisky was one of four defendants named in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a member of the cheerleading team.  The individual alleges he improperly addressed anti-Black racism and mishandled sexual misconduct complaints.

The Daily Northwestern highlighted in February numerous complaints against Northwestern concerning racial discrimination within the cheerleading program.

However, multiple notable current students, student-athletes, alumni and donors signed a petition that supported Polisky keeping his job “until due process has run its course."

That didn't outweigh the members of the Northwestern and Evanston communities that spoke out against Polisky. Over 200 Northwestern faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members marched on Friday in protest of his appointment. Evanston Mayor-elect Daniel Biss even attended the protest. 

Polisky will be replaced in the interim by Robert Gundlach, who is a professor in the linguistics department at Northwestern. Gundlach has previously served as Northwestern's Faculty Athletics Representative to the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference. 

More College Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
College

Northwestern AD Resigns Nine Days After Hiring Due to Backlash

Nine days after being promoted as Northwestern's new athletic director, Mike Polisky resigned following significant backlash.

gronk
Play
NFL

Roundup: The Best NFL Schedule Release Videos

NFL social media teams stole the show on Wednesday, with 2021 schedule release videos threatening to break Twitter.

nfl logo super bowl
Play
NFL

Monday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Monday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

NFL logo
NFL

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Sunday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on NBC.

nfl logo super bowl
NFL

Thursday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Thursday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network.

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; NFL logo on goalpost padding during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
NFL

NFL Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups, Times

Here's a look at the entire 2021 NFL schedule with key dates, times and matchups.

jon gruden
Play
NFL

Six Teams Stiffed by the NFL Schedule

With the league converting to a 17-game schedule for next season, some teams will feel the pain of the extra week more than others.

WNBA logo.
Play
WNBA

WNBA Announces Regular-Season Tourney, $500,000 Prize

The Commissioner's Cup championship will be played on Aug. 12 and broadcast in a new rights deal with Amazon Prime Video.