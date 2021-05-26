Timme Returns to Zags, Favored National Player of the Year

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
Baylor defeats Gonzaga to win first NCAA men's basketball title
Baylor defeats Gonzaga to win first NCAA men's basketball title

Timme Returning to Gonzaga, Favored as National Player of the Year

Author:
Publish date:

Drew Timme is returning to Gonzaga for the 2021-22 season and is expected to be a leading favorite for the National Player of the Year award.

"After reviewing options with my family, I've decided to return to Gonzaga," Timme said. "I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I've learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again."

The power forward led the Bulldogs to a 31-0 season before they fell to Baylor in the national championship last season. Gonzaga became the first team in NCAA Division I history to reach 30 wins in five consecutive seasons.

Timme earned All-NCAA Tournament Team honors after averaging 20.3 points per game during the tournament. Throughout the NCAA Tournament, he made 64.9% of his shots from the field and 81.3%  from the free-throw line.

Additionally, he tallied a team-high 14 20-point games during the 2020-21 season, including a career-high 30 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The then-sophomore started all 31 games for the Zags, scoring in double digits 30 times.

Timme ended up winning the Karl Malone Award, which is presented to the nation's top power forward and was named the NCAA Tournament West Regional Most Outstanding Player.

More College Basketball News: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Edinson Cavani celebrating against Roma.
Soccer

How to Watch the Europa League Final

Villarreal and Manchester United meet in the Europa League final in Gdańsk on Wednesday, May 26.

Sergio-Ramos-Clasico
Soccer

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus Dig In With Response to UEFA

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the three Super League clubs that have yet to withdraw from the breakaway plan.

April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) controls the basketball against Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) in the first half during the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Timme Returns to Zags, Favored National Player of the Year

Gonzaga star Drew Timme is returning for the 2021-22 season and is expected to be a favorite for National Player of the Year.

helio-castroneves
Racing

How SI Snapped an Iconic Photo of Hélio Castroneves's Third Indy 500 Win

It all began with a guy who did the rigging for a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie and a damaged barrier during Danica Patrick’s photoshoot.

The UEFA Europa League trophy
Soccer

LIVE: Man United Faces Villarreal in UEL Final

Man United seeks its first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Villarreal eyes its first major European trophy of any kind in Wednesday's final.

Aaron Rodgers with a golf club
Golf

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to square off in ‘The Match’

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau this July. Who wins?

reese's-senior-bowl
NFL

Senior Bowl, NFL to Hold Combine for Top HBCU Prospects

The inaugural HBCU combine will be held in January 2022 at the University of South Alabama.

trae-young-hawks-knicks
NBA

Who Is the Best Knicks’ Villain of All Time?

Reggie Miller? Michael Jordan? James Dolan? The Crossover staff takes a look at the Knicks’ biggest villains.