Report: Frost Under Investigation for NCAA Violations

August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Nebraska, Head Coach Scott Frost Under Investigation for NCAA Violations

Author:
Publish date:
scott-frost-nebraska

The NCAA is investigating Nebraska and head coach Scott Frost for alleged “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The allegations against Nebraska and Frost date back 12 months, McMurphy reports. The program reportedly improperly used analysts and consultants during special team drills during Nebraska practices, where Jonathan Rutledge worked with players despite not being one of the team's 10 full-time assistants.

“Last year, Frost put Rutledge in charge of the special teams as the senior special teams analyst, even though Rutledge was not one of Nebraska’s 10 full-time on-field assistants,” McMurphy wrote Wednesday. “NCAA rules allow analysts to speak to assistants and the head coach, but analysts may not have direct contact with the players. This includes practices, film room hours and during games.”

“However, the school has significant video footage documenting the impermissible use of analysts and consultants while assistant coaches and Frost were on the field or on the sideline.”

Frost is also accused of reportedly holding unauthorized organized workouts during the COVID-19 crisis last season. It’s unknown whether those allegations are being investigated by the NCAA, per McMurphy.

Frost could reportedly face a suspension for Nebraska’s improper use of analysts. 

The Cornhuskers will kick off their 2021 season on Aug. 28 against Illinois as they look to rebound from a 3–5 campaign last year. 

Nebraska is 12–20 in four seasons under Frost. He previously served as the head coach at UCF, where he tallied 19 wins from 2016-17.

More College Football Coverage: 

Pat Forde's Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
No. 23 Texas Begins the Steve Sarkisian Era
Clemson's Uiagalelei to Star in Dr Pepper National Ad Campaign

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half against Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues

Preseason headlines and the weirdest nicknames in the NFL. Plus, the MMQB team is standing by for your questions!

Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) with the Warriors.
NBA

KD and Green Say Kerr, Myers Caused Warriors' Split

During a one-on-one interview, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant cleared the air on their infamous on-the-court confrontation and why Durant left the Warriors.

Carli-Lloyd-USWNT-Podcast-Arms-Up
Soccer

USWNT to Face Paraguay, South Korea in Lloyd's Farewell Matches

The U.S. will head to the midwest for four matches, including Carli Lloyd's final one in Minnesota.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football ADP: Backup Quarterbacks Breakdown

A closer look at fantasy football's backup quarterbacks draft value, potential, average draft position and outlook for the 2021 NFL season

scott-frost-nebraska
College Football

Report: Frost Under Investigation for NCAA Violations

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is reportedly under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games.

white-sox-corn
MLB

Corn Was the Photographic MVP of ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

David E. Klutho was in Iowa to cover the event.

Aug 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) adjusts his cap after issuing a walk to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the fourth inning at Petco Park.
Play
MLB

Can the Padres Hold Their Playoff Spot?

San Diego’s postseason odds have dropped from 92% to 47% over the last three weeks. How bad can this get?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
Gambling

Using Sports Betting Passing Yard Projections to Find Successful Fantasy Quarterbacks

A sports betting outlook using odds for the NFL passing yards leader can help you formulate fantasy football quarterback rankings