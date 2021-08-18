Report: Frost Under Investigation for NCAA Violations

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA is investigating Nebraska and head coach Scott Frost for alleged “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The allegations against Nebraska and Frost date back 12 months, McMurphy reports. The program reportedly improperly used analysts and consultants during special team drills during Nebraska practices, where Jonathan Rutledge worked with players despite not being one of the team's 10 full-time assistants.

“Last year, Frost put Rutledge in charge of the special teams as the senior special teams analyst, even though Rutledge was not one of Nebraska’s 10 full-time on-field assistants,” McMurphy wrote Wednesday. “NCAA rules allow analysts to speak to assistants and the head coach, but analysts may not have direct contact with the players. This includes practices, film room hours and during games.”

“However, the school has significant video footage documenting the impermissible use of analysts and consultants while assistant coaches and Frost were on the field or on the sideline.”

Frost is also accused of reportedly holding unauthorized organized workouts during the COVID-19 crisis last season. It’s unknown whether those allegations are being investigated by the NCAA, per McMurphy.

Frost could reportedly face a suspension for Nebraska’s improper use of analysts.

The Cornhuskers will kick off their 2021 season on Aug. 28 against Illinois as they look to rebound from a 3–5 campaign last year.

Nebraska is 12–20 in four seasons under Frost. He previously served as the head coach at UCF, where he tallied 19 wins from 2016-17.

