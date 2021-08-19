No. 10 Texas A&M Lurks as SEC, National Threat

Seven months after the confetti fell on national champion Alabama, a new college football season is nearly here. As part of Sports Illustrated's 2021 preview content, we're rolling out scouting reports for all of SI's preseason top 25 teams, featuring all the names, storylines and big games you need to know. Starting with No. 25 Nevada and running through No. 1 Alabama, we'll be featuring five teams per day from Monday through Friday.

The Big Story: Texas A&M

A&M had a great 2020. The Aggies went 9–1 with an Orange Bowl victory, and their sole loss came to a powerhouse Alabama team. It could be difficult to replicate last year, however, since four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond moved on to the Minnesota Vikings. That’s not to say Texas A&M doesn’t have all of the workings of a top-tier team—the Aggies return nine starters on a well-equipped defense and keep a number of their best offensive players (Isaiah Spiller, Ainias Smith, Devon Achane)—but that looming quarterback conundrum adds an obstacle to their 2021 campaign.

Can’t Miss: Isaiah Spiller

While Texas A&M is working out the competition at quarterback, it’s fair to say plenty of the offensive workload will fall on its loaded backfield. Spiller returns as one of the SEC’s best running backs, having rushed for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020—good for third in the conference. He’s already collected plenty of accolades in his first two years with the Aggies, including 2020 All-SEC first team honors and being named a 2020 Doak Walker Award semifinalist. Spiller’s on the brink of another stellar year.

Key Question: How will the post-Mond era take shape?

The quarterback contest in College Station is seemingly wide open, as Haynes King and Zach Calzada are the two candidates to take over. Both King and Calzada are extremely young with essentially no college football experience—King played in two games last season and threw six passes; Calzada hasn’t seen the field since 2019, when he threw five passes across three games. The good news is that they’re surrounded by rushing and receiving talent, so the transition could be much worse.

X-Factor: The defense

The Aggies’ D will be absolutely vital. The good news is it should be as consistent as it was last year, when it had the SEC’s top unit and allowed 22 points per game. Texas A&M will have veterans all across the field, including linebackers Aaron Hansford, Andre White and Chris Russell and defensive backs Leon O’Neal and Demani Richardson. Experience and talent on the defensive side will be key to supporting the Aggies’ new quarterback by keeping the score low.

Date to Circle: Oct. 9 vs. Alabama

The only team last year’s loaded Texas A&M squad wasn’t able to defeat is also the one with arguably the best chance to beat the Aggies this year. They lucked out with their SEC East opponents in 2021—they’ll be traveling to Missouri and hosting South Carolina instead of facing top challengers Georgia or Florida—but Texas A&M’s path to the SEC championship will always have to go through the Crimson Tide.

The Bottom Line

The only major question looming over Texas A&M is at QB. It’s a giant question—and one that will have to be resolved swiftly and successfully—but otherwise, last year’s glory is far from a distant memory to the Aggies’ large number of returners. Should either King or Calzada emerge as a good enough replacement for Mond, Texas A&M will pick up right where it left off in 2020.

