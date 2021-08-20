WSU's Rolovich Says He Intends to Follow Vaccine Mandate

August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich Says He Intends to Follow Vaccine Mandate

Author:
Publish date:
Washington State football

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday that he intends to follow a new state mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all those working at the state’s colleges and universities, including coaches.

Rolovich had said previously that he was not going to get the vaccine for personal reasons and did not explicitly say Thursday that he would receive a shot. “I’m just going to follow his mandate,” he said.

The mandate announced this week by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also covers public, charter and private school teachers and staff. It allows for religious or medical exemptions but does not allow for a weekly testing alternative, and those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs.

Asked if he would wait for full FDA approval before receiving the vaccine, Rolovich repeated his plan to follow the mandate.

Rolovich is beginning his second season in charge of the Cougars. He participated in Pac-12 media day last month remotely after announcing his decision not to get vaccinated. His announcement had drawn attention from the top levels of the state government. Rolovich is one of two state employees making more than $3 million, along with Washington coach Jimmy Lake.

Rolovich had previously said he was not against vaccination and supported the decision of others to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Before the start of preseason camp, Washington State’s vaccination rate as a team was around 75%.

Rolovich said there was a meeting of the Washington State head coaches following the mandate announcement. He said he believes the rest of his staff that is unvaccinated would also be complying.

“I believe they all plan on following the mandate. It’s what the deal is,” Rolovich said.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington State football
College Football

WSU's Rolovich Says He Intends to Follow Vaccine Mandate

Rolovich previously said he was not going to get the vaccine. On Thursday, he said he plans to follow the mandate made by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

roman-reigns
Podcasts

Roman Reigns and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo | SI Media Podcast

WWE Champion Roman Reigns gives the backstory on his "missionary" promo against John Cena. Plus, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks out on bad fans and more.

bauer hearing final
MLB

Report: Bauer's Leave Extended After Restraining Order Denied

The Dodgers pitcher has been on administrative leave since July 2 as MLB and police investigate the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
College Football

Six UK Football Players Face Burglary Charges

In addition to burglary charges, defensive back Vito Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at one of the victims.

Trevor Bauer holding a baseball
MLB

Judge Denies Restraining Order Petition Against Bauer

This ruling doesn’t exonerate him. The criminal and MLB investigations are still ongoing.

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Ex-Miami Player Arrested for Murder of Bryan Pata

Rashaun Jones was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

kristi-toliver-mavericks
NBA

Report: Mavs Hire Former WNBA Champion Kristi Toliver

Former WNBA star Kristi Toliver is heading to Dallas as an assistant coach after two seasons with the Wizards.

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 4.10.57 PM
Podcasts

Navigating the Free Agency Waters With Todd Ramasar

The NBA agent joins the ’Crossover Podcast’ to talk free agency, trades and tampering.