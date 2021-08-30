Tulane Relocates Season-Opener Due to Hurricane Ida

Tulane's season-opener against Oklahoma in New Orleans has been relocated to Norman, Okla. due to Hurricane Ida's impact, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The Green Wave was scheduled to host the Sooners on Saturday at noon ET but will instead start their season on the road. The day and kick-off time remain the same.

Monday morning, Tulane officials told SI there was no chance the game would be played in New Orleans. Athletic director Troy Dannen then told SI that contingencies were being made and the game could possibly be played in Norman before the eventual decision.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana that left New Orleans without electricity. There was also widespread flooding, power outages and catastrophic damage throughout the state.

The Saints were also displaced due to Ida and have been practicing at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Tulane finished 6–6 last season while Oklahoma capped off its 9–2 season with a Cotton Bowl win against Florida in 2021.

More College Football Coverage: