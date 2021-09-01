Report: Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher Finalizing Extension

September 1, 2021
Report: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Finalizing Contract Extension Through 2030

Author:

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are reportedly finalizing a new contract extension that would raise his yearly salary to more than $9 million per year, according to ESPN.

The Houston Chronicle was the first to report the news. 

When Fisher came to Texas A&M from Florida State after eight seasons in 2017, he initially signed a 10-year, $75 million contract. With the new extension, Fisher will be worth more than $90 million and will remain in College Station through 2030, according to the Chronicle

Entering the 2021 season, Fisher—one of the highest paid coaches in college football—is ranked No. 6 in USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Fisher's deal will make him the second highest-paid college football coach in the country behind Alabama's Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide head coach made $9.1 million in 2020 and earned another raise and extension this offseason.

The Aggies went 9–1 last season, with their only loss coming to Alabama. Since taking over the Aggies' program, Fisher has gone 26–10 in three seasons. 

In 2018, the Aggies finished 9–4 and finished second in the SEC West and No. 16 in the Associated Press poll. In 2019, the team went 8–5 with all of the losses coming from teams ranked in the top 10 at the beginning of the season. Texas A&M would go on to win its first New Year's Six bowl game after the 2020 season and earned its highest AP ranking since the 1939 national championship. 

