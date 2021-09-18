Louisville Overcomes Late INT, Beats UCF on Pick-Six

September 18, 2021
Publish date:

Louisville Wins Wild Shootout vs. UCF With Game-Winning Pick-Six In Final Moments

Author:
Malik Cunningham

The only thing worse than one interception is two interceptions. That is, unless, you're Louisville football on Friday night.

Tied at 35 with UCF with 25 seconds remaining, Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham—who threw for 265 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 99 yards—was hoping to complete a pass to his receiver on third down but was instead intercepted by Knights lineman Tre'mon Morris-Brash on a deflected pass.

UCF started the game's final drive from the Cardinals' 41. UCF quarterback Taylor Gabriel's pass was also deflected and entered the hands of Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman, who returned the interception for a 66-yard touchdown and sealed the 42–35 victory for Louisville (2–1). 

The win was Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield's most significant victory since winning the 2019 Music City Bowl.

Gabriel, who left the field on a cart after the game, finished with 188 yards, three touchdowns and the lone interception. In the loss, Gabriel became the second player in AAC history with three or more passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

