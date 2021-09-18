UCF's Dillon Gabriel Fractures Clavicle in Louisville Loss

September 18, 2021
UCF's Dillon Gabriel Suffers Fractured Clavicle in Loss to Louisville

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered a fractured clavicle in a 42-35 loss against Louisville on Friday night.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde first reported Gabriel's potentially serious injury Friday night.

Gabriel, a junior, thanked his family and friends in a statement in a tweet on Saturday regarding his injury.

'I'd like to start by thanking my family, friends and coaches, teammates, and fans for all the love," Gabriel said. "Unfortunately, in last night's game, I fractured my clavicle. 

While the injury will not require surgery, there is currently no timetable for his return to the field.

Gabriel—who led the nation in passing yards in the 2020 season—threw for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Friday's upset loss to the Cardinals. His 188 yards was his lowest single-game of production since his first outing with the Knights when he faced Florida A&M and thew for 127 yards in 2019. 

Filling in for Gabriel behind center for UCF will likely be freshman Mikey Keene, who has yet to take snaps against an FBS opponent.

