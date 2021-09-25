NC State Shocks No. 9 Clemson After Unreal TD in 2OT

Unranked NC State beat No. 9 Clemson 27–21 in double overtime while at home on Saturday to end the team's playoff hopes in a shocking upset. It's the first time Clemson has lost two regular-season games since 2014 and its first lost to NC State since 2011—prompting pandemonium at Carter–Finley Stadium with fans rushing the field.

The last time the Tigers missed the College Football Playoffs was in 2015. Clemson falls to 2–2 on the season as the post-Trevor Lawrence era is off to a disastrous start while NC State improves to 3–1.

Both teams entered overtime tied up at 14 but the Tigers drew blood first with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross, his second of the day.

The Wolfpack answered when things looked bleak with a touchdown pass to Thayer Thomas to send it to double overtime. And on the second play, NC State connected on the pass of the game for a touchdown when wide receiver Devin Carter hauled in a pass in the corner of the end zone.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary had all day to find Carter who made an incredible grab for what ended up being the game-winning score. The Wolfpack was unable to convert on the mandatory two-point conversion but they were just a stop away from the upset. And they did.

Clemson couldn't pick up a first down with four attempts and walked off the field in agony while the the NC State faithful stormed the field.

