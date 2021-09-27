September 27, 2021
Georgia Southern Player Apologizes After Chugging Beer on Top of Team Bus

Author:

In the words of EDM duo LMFAO, sorry for party rocking.

That's the tone that Georgia Southern defensive lineman Gavin Adcock took on Monday when he apologized for his pre-game actions prior to Saturday's 28-20 loss to Louisiana. Before the game, Adcock could be seen standing atop the team bus as it maneuvered its way through fans near the Allen E. Paulson Stadium. One fan throws Adcock a beer, and he proceeds to chug it much to the approval of the onlooking crowd.

The day after the loss, Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko announced the firing of head coach Chad Lunsford. On Monday, Benko announced that Adcock had been suspended indefinitely for his actions, prompting an apology from Adcock on Twitter.

"I want to reach out and express my deepest apology for my foolish actions on the bus this past Saturday," Adcock's statement read. "...What I did was very selfish and is not what we are about here at Georgia Southern. The coaching staff and institution does not condone that type of behavior. For the remainder of my time here I will do everything in my power to reassure my love and commitment to this amazing place!"

A fifth-year senior, Adcock played in 12 games for the Eagles last season, making four starts. He did not record a tackle in Saturday's loss, which dropped Georgia Southern to 1-3 on the season. While he'll be out of action for the foreseeable future, his Stone Cold Steve Austin impression will likely stay in the minds of all those fortunate enough to witness it for some time.

