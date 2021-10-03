A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it arrested Buk M. Buk in Draper, Utah, early Sunday. Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Lowe, 21, was shot and killed at a house party in Salt Lake City just after midnight on Sept. 26, just hours after the Utes beat Washington State.

"In a time of need, we turned to our community," Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said in a statement. "We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting."

Buk is also accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman who has not been identified by police and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Lowe was a sophomore at the university and was the recipient of Utah's Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in August.

The scholarship honored Jordan, a 19-year-old tailback who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020. Jordan and Lowe were also high school teammates in Mesquite, Texas.

