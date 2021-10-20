October 20, 2021
The Simeon Wilcher Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...
The Simeon Wilcher Blog: This is Why I Committed to North Carolina...

Wilcher turned down the pro route plus multiple other Power 5 offers to play for Hubert Davis.
Roselle (N.J.) Catholic combo guard Simeon Wilcher is one of the top players in the 2023 class and now he’s committed to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over Overtime Elite, Kansas, Connecticut, and Auburn, among many others. Wilcher wrote an exclusive blog for Sports Illustrated breaking down the thought process that went into the decision.

What’s up world, Simeon Wilcher back again to update my blog with Sports Illustrated!

Man, I’m so excited to be committed to North Carolina!

I’m feeling really good; kinda like stress free in a sense. I don’t have to answer a bunch of phone calls and now I’m able to lock in and get as much work in as I can.

I came back after my visit and I was really thinking and talking to my family, close friends and my coach and all of them were saying that if I felt it was right then I should just do it.

Situations like that don’t just come around every day.

I can promise you that I had no plans to commit before I went on the visit. I was going to go through the process, but just being down there and experiencing the environment and the coaching staff you know you’re at a place that’s rare.

You don’t get that feel and vibe everywhere.

When I decided I wanted to commit I texted Coach (Hubert) Davis and he called me. He was actually about to start a workout and I told him that I’d been thinking hard about everything, and I wanted to go ahead and commit. He just kinda froze on the phone and kept saying, “Are you serious!”

It was great; he was so excited. It was a great moment.

My relationship with Coach Davis was a major reason that I committed. He’s a great guy; I feel like I could talk to him about anything. He was coming to watch me every week and I knew that he really, really wanted me there.

I’m the first commit for 2023, but I definitely want to do my part to help to get some other top players. Right now, I’m trying to get G.G. Jackson. He went on a visit there last week, so that’s who I’m working on.

I know that I’ll have a bigger bull’s-eye being a North Carolina recruit, but I’ll prepare the same way I always have. I don’t feed into everything, and I focus on what I can control.

I’m just excited about being a part of the Carolina family!

OK, guys I just wanted to give you my thought process about the commitment, but I’ll check back in soon with another blog.

I hope everyone’s staying safe.

Go Tar Heels!

