Elite 2024 Shooting Guard Tre Johnson Focused on Big Picture

Like most high school basketball players, Tre Johnson had heard all of the stories about how competitive the Nike EYBL would be; how it’s hands down the most grueling of the three major summer shoe circuits and how many NBA All Stars it’s made over the years.

Johnson was just coming off a stellar freshman season in his varsity debut, pumping in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists a game for Lake Highlands (Dallas), and was eager to build on the momentum with Team Griffin (Okla.).

“I just knew that all of the top players were gonna be playing and that was the most exciting part for me,” Johnson said. “I love competition because that’s the best way to get better. That’s all I want because I want to be the best.”

He certainly looked the part, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals a game for Team Griffin.

Makes sense that everyone from Texas to Baylor to Kentucky to Gonzaga to Kansas, among many others are all in constant pursuit of the 6-foot-5 scoring guard.

Tre Johnson proved that he was one of the top guards in the country with his play this summer. Johnson Family

Johnson’s father, Richard Johnson, played at Baylor for two years before transferring to Midwestern State.

“I guess you could say I get it from him,” Tre said of his father. “It’s exciting to be able to have all of these big schools recruiting me; it, honestly, makes me want to work even harder to get more and more schools calling.”

Johnson has already taken visits to Baylor, Texas and UCLA and plans to take a visit to either Kansas or Arkansas before the season starts.

Still, as a sophomore, Johnson plans to slow roll the recruitment process while he remains locked into his ultimate goal, which surprisingly has nothing to do with rankings… Well, not recruiting rankings.

“I don’t really care if I’m considered the best in my class,” Johnson said. “I want to be considered the best when it’s time for the NBA Draft. I want to be the No. 1 pick. That’s what I’m pushing for; the bigger picture not what’s in front of me right now.”