Weekend Wrap: College Hoops Coaches Hosting Key Prospects

Last weekend elite prospects racked up the frequent flyer miles taking key visits to colleges that are trying their darndest to make lasting impressions in hopes of ultimately earning their commitment.

St. John’s hosted the country’s top sophomore in Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.) combo guard Naasir Cunningham, Kenwood Academy (Chicago) wing J.J. Taylor joined Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.) point guard Robert Dillingham on an official visit to Kentucky and Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) center Adem Bona stayed out west for an official to UCLA.

Bona later announced that he’d be deciding on Monday (Nov. 1), which tends to bode well for the staff who saw him last on a quick turnaround.

Expect the VIP section to be crowded again this weekend at campuses around the country.

Here are a few of the key visits taking place:

- Dillingham will head back home to his home state of North Carolina for an official visit to N.C. State. Dillingham is coming off an official visit to Kentucky which resulted in an offer from the Wildcats. Expect Kevin Keatts and Co. to turn up the heat on the 6’2” scoring guard this weekend after losing the luxury of having him their backyard a month ago when he transferred from Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) to Kanye West’s new school. Dillingham, a junior, had a dominant summer with CP3 (N.C.) in the Nike EYBL. He capped off the summer with a 31-point outburst to lead Team USA’s U16 team to the gold medal in Mexico. Dillingham’s 31 points was the most points ever scored in the U16 division.

- Ohio State will host three elite 2023 prospects: Christian Academy (Louisville, Ky.) shooting guard George Washington III, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Windmere (Fla.) Prep forward Sean Stewart.

- AZ Compass Prep (Glendale, Ariz.) wing Mookie Cook will head to Kentucky today for an official visit. The 6’7” junior is being pursued by everyone from Duke to Memphis to UCLA, among many others. His recruitment is certain to be a clash of the college basketball titans.

- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) wing Jarace Walker begins his official visit to Houston today, which is key for Kelvin Sampson since Walker has already set a decision date for next Thursday (Nov. 4). Walker is down to the Cougars, Auburn and Alabama.