TCU is parting ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson, according to NBC 5's Newy Scruggs. He will not finish this season. The report was confirmed by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Drew Davison reported that the move was mutual and assistant head coach Jerry Kill will reportedly serve as interim head coach. Athletic director Jeremiah Donati will immediately commence the search for a replacement.

Patterson is one of the longest-tenured coaches in all of college football. He's been with the program since 1998 when he joined as its defensive coordinator and was named head coach in 2000. He's the winningest coach in TCU's history with a coaching record of 181–79

But the wins have been hard to come by in 2021. The Horned Frogs are 3-5 on the season and are coming off a 31–12 loss to Kansas State.

Patterson is a two-time AFCA coach of the year and has been named the AP Coach of the Year twice as well. Additionally, he's been named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year two times and was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year back in 2009.

TCU hosts Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

