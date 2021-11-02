Report: Conference USA Likely to Add Four New Members

Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and San Houston will all likely join Conference USA as all-sports members, according to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

The four schools will join a conference that has seen a flurry of turnover this offseason, likely losing 11 of its 14 members.

Liberty, one of the two current FBS independents of the aforementioned group of four schools, marks perhaps the most significant addition of the group. The Flames are 25—8 over the past three years as an independent and have clinched their third consecutive bowl game.

Last year, under coach Hugh Freeze, the program got as high as No. 17 in the AP poll. They enter this Saturday's contest at No. 15 Ole Miss at 7—2 on the season and are led by possible first-round pick quarterback Malik Willis.

New Mexico State has been independent in football since 2018, but had previously also been part of the Sun Belt and WAC. Sam Houston and Jacksonville State have both been successful FCS schools in recent years, with Sam Houston winning last year's FCS national championship and Jacksonville State making the FCS playoffs eight times since 2013.

More College Football Coverage: