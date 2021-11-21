Troy has parted ways with coach Chip Lindsey, the school announced Sunday. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel.

The Trojans are appointing defensive coordinator Brandon Hall as interim coach for the regular season finale this Saturday. Lindsey had one year remaining on his contract.

"I appreciate Coach Lindsey's hard work over these last three years," Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in the release. "However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not wavered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program."

Lindsey will not finish his third season at Troy after what was a disappointing coaching tenure. Since joining the program back in 2019, Lindsey has gone 15–19 and the Trojans never made a bowl game under his leadership. Troy can earn bowl eligibility this weekend, though, against Georgia State.

Troy is 5–6 on the year but was coming off an embarrassing 45–7 loss to Appalachian State, a loss that will serve as the final memory of Lindsey's coaching career at Troy.

"Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team," Lindsey said in the release. "I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach. Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support."

