Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was asked if he'd ever leave the program of his own volition on Saturday after a TV segment of him started people talking about a possible move. Kelly did not mince words and swiftly rejected any notion that he'd leave the Fighting Irish for another job.

"No," Kelly said. "I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless the fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at that first. I'd have to run it by her."

Kelly is referring to the Steelers coach's viral response when asked about possibly leaving for the USC job. Like Kelly, Tomlin essentially said there was no chance. The storyline was set in motion after a Saturday segment on College GameDay when several analysts named Kelly as a prime target for USC. Kelly later called the rumor a "smokescreen."

Kelly has been coaching at Notre Dame since 2010 and has compiled a 112-40 record while there. USC will likely have to find their man somewhere else.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Notre Dame news, head over to Irish Breakdown.