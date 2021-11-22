Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brian Kelly Asked If He'd Ever Leave Notre Dame After College GameDay's Saturday Segment

Author:

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was asked if he'd ever leave the program of his own volition on Saturday after a TV segment of him started people talking about a possible move. Kelly did not mince words and swiftly rejected any notion that he'd leave the Fighting Irish for another job. 

"No," Kelly said. "I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless the fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at that first. I'd have to run it by her." 

Kelly is referring to the Steelers coach's viral response when asked about possibly leaving for the USC job. Like Kelly, Tomlin essentially said there was no chance. The storyline was set in motion after a Saturday segment on College GameDay when several analysts named Kelly as a prime target for USC. Kelly later called the rumor a "smokescreen."

SI Recommends

Kelly has been coaching at Notre Dame since 2010 and has compiled a 112-40 record while there. USC will likely have to find their man somewhere else. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Notre Dame news, head over to Irish Breakdown

YOU MAY LIKE

Peng Shuai
Tennis

WTA Says Peng Shuai's Call With IOC Officials Does Not Alleviate Concerns

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has seemed to raise more questions than reassurances.

Robert_Quinn
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Don't look now, but Robert Quinn has 10 sacks.

A Lions fan wears a toilet costume on his head
Extra Mustard

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate Could Be a Real Stinker

All six teams playing Thursday lost their games Sunday.

Purdue men's basketball celebrates its tournament title
College Basketball

Purdue, Duke Rise Into Top Five of Men's AP Poll

The Boilermakers are coming off a huge weekend. Who else moved in this week's top 25?

Left: John Morrison strikes Big E in the ring | Right: Hit Row in the ring as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott delivers a promo
Play
Wrestling

WWE Castoffs Running Out of Places to Go

AEW, Impact and NJPW simply can’t sign all the performers WWE is releasing.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson (23) reaches trying to catch a pass against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the first half at Sanford Stadium.
College Football

Projections for Every Bowl Game

From the Bahamas Bowl to the playoff, here's how bowl season is looking with one week left in the regular season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum
College Football

Michigan RB Uses NIL Money to Buy Turkeys for Families in Need

Wolverines sophomore running back Blake Corum put his NIL money toward a great Thanksgiving cause.

Big E performs a frog splash on Roman Reigns
Play
Wrestling

Even in Defeat, Big E Soars to New Heights at ‘Survivor Series’

Roman Reigns won their “Survivor Series” match, but Big E seized the spotlight in defeat.