Citadel Coach Duggar Baucom Collapses on Sideline vs. Duke

The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom collapsed barely a minute into a game Monday night against No. 5 Duke and was helped off the floor by medical personnel.

The 61-year-old Baucom fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped into the tunnel. He was eventually transported to Duke University Hospital for further medical attention, according to WCIV's Scott Eisberg.

Video taken from the floor shows the moments following Baucom's collapse, where he can be seen being tended to by staff on the Citadel sideline. The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school.

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on The Citadel’s bench.

