Elite 2023 Forward Sean Stewart Remains a Hot Commodity for Top Colleges

It’s not that Sean Stewart gets annoyed with the question, it’s the frequency of different variations of the same question that ever-so-slightly tend to grate on his nerves.

Every day, without fail, while patrolling the halls at Windermere (Fla.) Prep, students and teachers bombard him with questions about which college he’ll ultimately decide to suit up for.

“I would say, on average, I get that question about 25 times a day,” Stewart said. “I always say, ‘I wish I could tell you!”

The indecision is intelligible when your final list includes multiple college basketball heavyweights.

Stewart has recently taken official visits to Stanford, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State and Duke. He said he may take an unofficial visit to Kansas, but “I haven’t decided yet. It just depends on my schedule.”

Stewart’s full top eight also includes Howard and Harvard.

“I have great options for sure,” Stewart said. “I really took time with cutting my list, so I know these are the schools that I could really see myself playing at.”

To make the picture even clearer coaches tout how they used former players as a selling point to show the versatile 6’8” forward tangible proof of how he could be successful in their system.

Duke used Zion Williamson as an example to show Sean Stewart how they would use him in their offense.

Ohio State highlights E.J. Liddell and Jae’Sean Tate, Michigan mentions Isaiah Livers and Brandon Johns and Duke shows him clips of Zion Williamson and Amile Jefferson.

“It was mainly bigger wings that the schools show me,” Stewart said. “I feel like I’m at my best when I’m on the wing. Mostly, I just want to be able to play multiple positions, and that’s how the schools on my list see me fitting in.”

Stewart thrived in that role this summer, pumping in 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks a game for E1T1 (Fla.) in the Nike EYBL, the most grueling summer circuit in the world.

His relentless motor on both ends of the floor, combined with his quickness, agility and length make him a nightmare matchup for traditional forwards.

Stewart is one of those necessary pieces that makes everything click, evident in the full-court recruiting press all eight schools continue to apply.

“At this point, it’s crazy to think I can only choose one, even though, obviously I know that,” Stewart said. “That’s the gift and the curse of having great options. This is something I think about every day. I really want to have a decision before the AAU season starts in the spring, so we’ll see. Like I said, it’s harder when you really can’t go wrong with whatever you decide.”