Dayton Knocks Off No. 4 Kansas With Incredible Buzzer Beater

Mustapha Amzil saved the day on Friday as he lofted a buzzer beater for a 74–73 victory over No. 4 Kansas, marking Dayton's first AP top-five win since 1984.

The forward snagged an offensive with five seconds to go and tried to dribble into an open pocket, a Jayhawk defender not giving him much room. With a second to go, Amzil lofted a shot, watching as it bounced off of the rim to the backboard before landing softly through the net.

The Flyers' bench cleared as coaches, players and staff rushed onto the court to crowd Amzil.

The forward scored only four points on Friday as he came off the bench, snagging five rebounds in the process. Daron Holmes II led the Flyers with 16 points, while Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver scored 14 apiece as they powered back from a 10-point halftime deficit.

Meanwhile, Kansas's Ochai Agbaji led the field with 21 points while Remy Martin and Christian Braun tallied 17 apiece. The rest of the Jayhawks squad didn't score in the double digits, the next highest point total being five.

The winner of Iona-Belmont will play Dayton in the ESPN Events Invitational title game. At the beginning of the tournament, Miami, North Texas, Drake and Alabama filled the bracket, slowly picked off one by one.

More College Basketball Coverage: