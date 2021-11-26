Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dayton Knocks Off No. 4 Kansas With Incredible Buzzer Beater

Author:

Mustapha Amzil saved the day on Friday as he lofted a buzzer beater for a 74–73 victory over No. 4 Kansas, marking Dayton's first AP top-five win since 1984.

The forward snagged an offensive with five seconds to go and tried to dribble into an open pocket, a Jayhawk defender not giving him much room. With a second to go, Amzil lofted a shot, watching as it bounced off of the rim to the backboard before landing softly through the net. 

The Flyers' bench cleared as coaches, players and staff rushed onto the court to crowd Amzil. 

SI Recommends

The forward scored only four points on Friday as he came off the bench, snagging five rebounds in the process. Daron Holmes II led the Flyers with 16 points, while Toumani Camara and Elijah Weaver scored 14 apiece as they powered back from a 10-point halftime deficit. 

Meanwhile, Kansas's Ochai Agbaji led the field with 21 points while Remy Martin and Christian Braun tallied 17 apiece. The rest of the Jayhawks squad didn't score in the double digits, the next highest point total being five. 

The winner of Iona-Belmont will play Dayton in the ESPN Events Invitational title game. At the beginning of the tournament, Miami, North Texas, Drake and Alabama filled the bracket, slowly picked off one by one. 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns vs. the Steelers in Week 3, can he do it again in Week 12?

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Running Backs

The Buccaneers are burdened with the tall task of trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen is poised to dominate a plus matchup vs. the Saints.

Mark May debates a college football topic.
College Football

Mark May's Score Prediction for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Mark May surprisingly went with Ohio State to both beat and cover against the Wolverines.

wr_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks and the Texans have a plus matchup against the Jets' defense in Week 12.

New Mexico QB Isaiah Chavez gestures during game against Fresno State.
College Football

Video: Ref Booed After Calling UNM 'New Mexico State'

Fans were not happy with the referee accidentally calling their team the name of their hated rival.

packers-rams-nfl-playoffs-aaron-rodgers-aaron-donald
Play
Betting

NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Line Movement and Odds Tracking for Sunday's Games

Week 12 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?