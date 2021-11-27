Dillon Gabriel's time at Central Florida has come to an end.

The third-year quarterback announced on social media Saturday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end,” Gabriel tweeted. “I will be entering the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.

“I want to thank the UCF football coaching and support staff," he said in the tweet. "I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. To my teammates, I was honored to be your captain and will miss you. I wish you well as you finish out your season. I cherish the memories I have made with you as a UCF Knight. We are brothers."

Gabriel, a junior, broke his collarbone in his throwing arm against Louisville in Week 3 and never returned to field. He leaves the program as one of the top passers in program history. He finishes his UCF career with 61 touchdowns (No. 5 in program history), 7,223 career passing yards (No. 6) while recording a 156.6 career passing efficiency (No. 3).

The 20-year-old earned playing time as a true freshman and became the starter in his first year after beating out Brandon Wimbush (Notre Dame transfer) for the job in 2019. Then, former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2020 season, allowing Gabriel to take full reigns as the leader of the Knights' offense.

More College Football Coverage: