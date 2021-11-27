Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel Will Leave UCF, Enters Transfer Portal

Author:

Dillon Gabriel's time at Central Florida has come to an end.

The third-year quarterback announced on social media Saturday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end,” Gabriel tweeted. “I will be entering the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.

SI Recommends

“I want to thank the UCF football coaching and support staff," he said in the tweet. "I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. To my teammates, I was honored to be your captain and will miss you. I wish you well as you finish out your season. I cherish the memories I have made with you as a UCF Knight. We are brothers."

Gabriel, a junior, broke his collarbone in his throwing arm against Louisville in Week 3 and never returned to field. He leaves the program as one of the top passers in program history. He finishes his UCF career with 61 touchdowns (No. 5 in program history), 7,223 career passing yards (No. 6) while recording a 156.6 career passing efficiency (No. 3).

The 20-year-old earned playing time as a true freshman and became the starter in his first year after beating out Brandon Wimbush (Notre Dame transfer) for the job in 2019. Then, former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2020 season, allowing Gabriel to take full reigns as the leader of the Knights' offense. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State at Michigan
College Football

When Did Michigan Last Beat Ohio State?

The Wolverines have the Buckeyes on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

michigan-ohio state
College Football

OSU, Michigan Players Nearly Brawl In Tunnel During Halftime

The Buckeyes and Wolverines clashed with Michigan going into halftime with a 14–13 lead.

Napier paces the Louisiana sideline
College Football

Sources: Napier Emerges as Florida's Top Candidate

If a deal goes through, he would still coach Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship.

Aug 3, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Curley Culp arrives during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
NFL

NFL Hall of Fame DT Curley Culp Dies

Nearly two weeks ago, the former star defensive tackle announced he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
College Football

C.J. Stroud's TD Pass To Garrett Wilson Was a Beauty

The Ohio State QB put the ball where only his receiver could make a play on it.

logan-smothers
Extra Mustard

Nebraska OL Lifts QB's Head After INT in Show of Support

The Cornhuskers blew a 21–6 third-quarter lead vs. Iowa on Friday.

Florida_Florida State
College Football

Things Got Chippy between UF, FSU Before Sunshine Showdown

There is nothing like pregame drama between the Gators and Seminoles.

ohio-state-michigan
College Football

Only One FOX Analyst Took Michigan Over Ohio State

The Wolverines have someone in their corner.