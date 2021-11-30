Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Heupel is Asked About Oklahoma Job Opening, Says He's Happy in Tennessee

Author:

With the Oklahoma job open after Lincoln Riley's big move to USC, the rumors have been flying about possible candidates to replace him. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel's name is one of them. Huepel was the starting quarterback for the Sooners during their 2000 BCS National Championship run. 

During an appearance on the local radio show WNML-FM 99.1, the Volunteers coach was asked about the rumors that he is a target for the Sooners job. He went on to say he loved being in Tennessee, but didn't swiftly deny he'd be interested in the job. 

"You know, as you build a successful program with your staff and players, certainly, your name has an opportunity to come up for different openings," Heupel said. "For myself and my family, we absolutely love Knoxville, and we came to Tennessee because of the power of the T. [I] believed in the power of the fan base and the opportunity to build something extremely special. It is a program that is top-ten in the history of college football in wins, first-round draft picks and have been through some uncertainty in recent times, but we love being in Knoxville. That's home for us. 

"I love being in the building with our staff and our players, and I know I feel stronger today than ten months ago when I first took the job about what we are going to be able to do and how quickly we are going to be able to get there. I know we're building a championship-caliber football team and program, and I am excited to continue on that venture with our current players and staff."

SI Recommends

After giving his initial answer, he was asked to clarify that he was in fact staying in Tennessee this year. 

"We absolutely love Tennessee and believe what we're going to be building here and can't be happier and more excited about what we are going to be able do next year and in the coming years," he said. 

In his first year in Tennessee, the team is 7–5 and heading for a bowl game. The Volunteers finished 3–7 in 2020. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Tennessee news, head over to Volunteer Country

YOU MAY LIKE

luke-fickell
College Football

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell Asked to Address Notre Dame Opening

The Bearcats coach has been linked to the Notre Dame job after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

Aaron Rodgers smiles during game.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gives Update on Fractured Toe

Rodgers has been playing with a fractured toe, and continues to weigh surgery as an option.

mike-bob-auburn
College Football

Auburn Fires OC Mike Bobo After One Season

Mike Bobo is leaving Auburn after just one season with the Tigers.

Mark Stoops coaches a game.
College Football

Mark Stoops, Kentucky Agree to Extension Through 2027 Season

Stoops and the Wildcats are set to appear in a sixth consecutive bowl game this season.

Lincoln Riley USC
College Football

Lincoln Riley Explains Why He Left Oklahoma for USC

Riley shared why he is ready to resurrect a Trojans' program full of energy and passion.

Jake Butt with Michigan.
Extra Mustard

Former Michigan Star Calls Buckeyes Fans 'Soft'

He was a first-team All-American back in 2016 with the Wolverines.

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna
Soccer

USMNT's Gio Reyna Back in Training After Injury Setbacks

The Borussia Dortmund winger has not played since Sept. 2.

brian-snitker-braves
MLB

Braves Exercise 2024 Option for Manager Brian Snitker

Brian Snitker is set to be in Atlanta through 2024 after winning the World Series this season.