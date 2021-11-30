Mark Stoops, Kentucky Agree to Extension Through 2027 Season

Kentucky and coach Mark Stoops have agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2027 season, the school announced Tuesday.

The contract, which runs through June 2028, also guarantees extensions future for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension).

Stoops is 58-53 in nine seasons at Kentucky, with the program set to play in its sixth consecutive bowl game this winter. Kentucky has finished second in the SEC East Division three times under Stoops., including this year, and a bowl victory would give the Wildcats their second 10-win season in four years.

"I'm excited to continue to build this program to national prominence," Stoops said in a statement. "We're on our way and I'm more confident in Kentucky football than I've ever been.

Added director of athletics Mitch Barnhart: "We have been in discussion with Coach Stoops in recent weeks and are excited about his ongoing commitment to Kentucky. Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program and we look forward to continued success under his leadership."

No final terms of the extension were released.

