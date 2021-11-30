Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Former UCF RB Otis Anderson Killed in Shooting on Monday Night

Author:

Otis Anderson Jr., a former running back at UCF who had a brief stint with the Rams, was killed on Monday night. Otis Lee Anderson Sr., 52, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

According to the arrest report filed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the altercation began when Anderson Sr. was bitten by a dog belonging to Anderson Jr.'s girlfriend. After multiple arguments, Anderson Jr. suffered "at least one gunshot wound to the chest," according to the report. Denise Glanton Anderson, the victim's mother, suffered "multiple graze wounds," and has since been discharged by the hospital. She spoke to authorities late Monday night about the incident.

According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched to respond to the incident at 9:23 p.m. ET. Otis Lee Anderson made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. He is being held without bond. 

Anderson Jr. was a versatile player for the Knights from 2017–20 and amassed 3,207 total yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 39 punts for 478 yards and a touchdown during his career.

He was an All-AAC performer as a junior, earning accolades as a running back and punt returner.

During the summer of 2021, Anderson signed a three-year deal with the Rams worth over $2 million and started the year on the team's practice squad. He was released by the team on Sept. 20.

As news broke on Tuesday morning, tributes from Anderson's teammates and coaches poured in on social media.

This afternoon, UCF confirmed the news of Anderson's death. The Rams also released a statement about their former running back.

"Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room," former UCF coach Josh Heupel said on Twitter. "He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family."

