Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

N.C. State Takes Down Nebraska in 4OT Behind Seabron's 39

Author:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron scored a career-high 39 points with 18 rebounds and N.C. State defeated Nebraska 104-100 in a marathon, four-overtime Big Ten-ACC Challenge Wednesday night.

The 39 points was also a record for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

That Seabron, who played 57 minutes, scored four of those points, for the lead and the win, in the last 44 seconds of the wild affair was fitting. He had scored the tying points for the Wolfpack (6-1) in regulation and the the first overtime, and had scored go-ahead points near the end of the second overtime in a game that saw 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

The four-OT game was a first in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge history.

Ebenezer Dowuona scored four points for the Wolfpack but blocked a career-high eight shots. N.C. State had 11 blocks in all.

Alonzo Verge scored 25 points for Nebraska (5-3) before fouling out in the final seconds. He had traded big, last-minute baskets with Seabron throughout the game’s six periods. Freshman Bryce McGowens added 24 points and nine rebounds.

SI Recommends

The game saw tempers flare late in regulation when players traded words, bumps and shoves in front of the Wolfpack bench right after Jericole Hellems launched a corner 3 over Lat Mayen as N.C. State erased a 14-point deficit to tie at 61-61.

As the dust settled, Mayen was ejected on a flagrant 2 foul and N.C. State’s Cam Hayes was ejected as well.

The Pack has won 27 consecutive regular season home games against non-conference opponents and has a 34-1 record against non-conference opponents in regular season home games under coach Kevin Keatts.

In the first overtime, the teams combined to miss the first 11 shots, and there was no scoring until there was less than a minute in the period when the Huskers and Wolfpack flew up and down the court trading baskets.

Verge drove for a game-winning basket as time was expiring in regulation only to have it blocked at the rim by freshman Breon Pass, sending the game to overtime.

Nebraska is at Indiana on Saturday to open Big Ten Conference play. N.C. State entertains Louisville on Saturday in an ACC opener.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Duke Knocks Off Gonzaga in Clash of the Titans
Which Power Conference Has Disappointed the Most?
2021-22 NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures

YOU MAY LIKE

hunter renfroe
MLB

Report: Red Sox Trade Renfroe to Brewers for Bradley Jr., Prospects

Renfroe hit 31 home runs in 2021, his first season in Boston. The move reunites Bradley with the Red Sox, where he played for eight years.

mlb baseballs
MLB

Report: MLB Owners Vote Unanimously to Institute Lockout

With the MLB's collective bargaining agreement expiring, the league will experience its first work stoppage since 1995.

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The College Football Playoff national championship trophy is displayed during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Source: Format Is Still Biggest Obstacle to CFP Expansion

Continued talks to expand the playoff remained stalled in Wednesday's meeting.

enes freedom
NBA

Enes Freedom Cheered In First Game Since Name Change

The Celtics center became a U.S. citizen this week and has been outspoken recently in trying to draw attention to injustices in China.

Kevin Coleman
College Football

No. 1 Slot Kevin Coleman Scores Four TDs in Four Different Ways

SI99 recruit from St. Louis the latest Freak of the Week honoree

atlanta-braves-world-series
Sportsperson

Braves, Bucks Among Nominees for SI's Team of the Year

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

lamelo-ball-hornets
Sportsperson

Ball, Franco Among SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Nominees

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

marcus-freeman
College Football

Source: Notre Dame Expected to Offer Marcus Freeman HC Job

Freeman, 35, joined Notre Dame's staff this season after previously coaching at Cincinnati and Purdue.