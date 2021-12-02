Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sources: Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Turns Down Opportunity at LSU

Author:

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has decided to stay in South Bend instead of moving to LSU with former head coach Brian Kelly, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

"I love you guys. I love this place," Rees told the Fighting Irish in a video of a team meeting posted by the school. "I believe that we can win a national championship here, and I'm committed to doing everything we can to get to that point.

"This is where my heart is, and my heart is with you guys."

The Athletic's Matt Fortuna was the first to report the newsPer The Advocate's Leah Vann, the Tigers' offer to Rees was $400,000 higher compared to the Fighting Irish's.

SI Recommends

The 29-year-old is a former Notre Dame quarterback, playing in South Bend from 2010-13 before briefly playing for the Washington Football Team in the NFL. He led the Fighting Irish to an 8–4 season during the 2011 season, passing for 2,869 yards and 20 touchdowns.

During the 2012 campaign, Rees started in two games before being arrested for resisting law enforcement and illegal consumption of alcohol. Per ESPN, he ended up only charged with four misdemeanors: minor consumption, two counts of resisting law enforcement and battery.

Rees spent time as an offensive graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015 before moving on to the San Diego Chargers as an offensive assistant. He returned to South Bend in 2017 as the quarterbacks coach, then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Notre Dame news, head over to Irish Breakdown

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) exits the dugout to begin warming up before his start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
MLB

Stroman Breaks News of His Three-Year Contract With Cubs

The righthander was an All-Star in 2019, a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and has split seven seasons between the Blue Jays and the Mets.

marcell ozuna
MLB

Leaked Video Appears to Show Braves' Ozuna Grab Wife's Neck

Ozuna was suspended for 20 games after being arrested in May for domestic violence charges that were later reduced to misdemeanors.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

chris taylor
MLB

Report: Dodgers to Re-Sign All-Star Chris Taylor

After seeing former star Dodgers Corey Seager and Max Scherzer sign elsewhere, Los Angeles retains the versatile Taylor.

Aug 29, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) looks to throw before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

RGIII's Book to Detail His Sexual Harassment Experiences on WFT

The former QB's book, “Surviving Washington,” will detail his experiences, including "medical mismanagement," with the Washington Football Team.

osu-um
College Football

Michigan-Ohio State Set 2021 Viewership Record

It was the most-watched college football game since the 2019 meeting between Alabama and LSU.

USATSI_17032887
MLB

Everything You Need to Know About Pending MLB Lockout

The league and the players association have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night to iron out a new collective-bargaining agreement.

damian-lillard-blazers-top-100
NBA

Damian Lillard to Miss 10 Days With Lower Abdominal Injury

The Trail Blazers will be without their star point guard.