December 3, 2021
NCAAF
Sources: Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh, WR Frank Ladson in Transfer Portal

Author:

As 9–3 Clemson awaits its bowl fate, in a rare season without an ACC Championship to play for, one of the team's talented quarterbacks is investigating his options for the future. The Spun's Matt Hladik reports that Taisun Phommachanh has entered the NCAA transfer portal. 

He's joined by wide receiver Frank Ladson, a junior out of Miami whose role diminished in 2021. Phommachanh has served as a backup to Trevor Lawrence and D.J. Uiagalelei since enrolling at Clemson in 2019. 

Phommachanh, a former blue-chip recruit out of Connecticut, has appeared in 12 games during his three seasons with the Tigers. He is 22 of 48 for 204 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for his career, with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown. 

During Clemson's loss to Pitt this season, Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Phommachanh, but would return to the game in the fourth quarter. Clemson dropped that game 27–17, falling to 4–3 on the season. The team rebounded to win its final five games of the year.

Ladson was held to four receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns this season, down from his 2020 season, when he caught 18 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second-straight season with three touchdown receptions. 

Neither player has confirmed the move on their social media channels. Entering the transfer portal is non-binding, and they could choose to return to Clemson for the 2022 season as well.

For more news on the Clemson Tigers, head over to All Clemson.

