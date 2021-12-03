Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Nebraska Hires Former Cornhuskers Quarterback, LSU Assistant Mickey Joseph To Staff

Author:

Mickey Joseph is returning home to Nebraska, head coach Scott Frost announced on Friday. He will be an associate head coach and passing game coordinator for the program, and will also coach wide receivers.

"I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost's staff," Joseph said in the press release. "I can't wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited."

The LSU assistant played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988 to '91, rushing for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns and passing for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns. Joseph will hold a similar position as he did with the Tigers—wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

Joseph spent five years with the Tigers, playing an integral role as the program broke SEC records in 2019 en route to a 15-0 season and national championship: passing yards (6,024), passing touchdowns (61) and total offense per game (568.4).

This is not the first time Nebraska has tried to bring Joseph back. Per The Advocate, he declined an offer last offseason to join Scott Frost's staff as the passing game coordinator and associate head coach. The Tigers proceeded to promote Joseph to assistant head coach in March, which reportedly included a salary increase.

For more news on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, head over to All Huskers.

