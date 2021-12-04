Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Baylor Backup QB Blake Shapen Has Near-Perfect First Half in Big 12 Championship

Baylor had a hidden secret weapon on its squad who is playing in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State solely because the primary starter is hurt. And his name is Blake Shapen. 

The backup quarterback had a near-perfect first half against the Cowboys in just the second start of his career. At one point, the redshirt freshmen was 14-for-14 passing for 128 yards and three touchdowns, but he ended the half completing 17 of his 21 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Comparatively, Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was 12-of-22 for 116 yards and two interceptions just a few minutes into the third

This is the second consecutive week Shapen has played in place of the injured Gerry Bohanon, who hurt his right hamstring against Kansas State on Nov. 20. Against Texas Tech last weekend, Shapen was 20-of-34 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Bears lead the Cowboys 21–6 at halftime. If things keep trending in this direction, Baylor could be "Shapen" up to make a shocking run at a College Football Playoff spot.

