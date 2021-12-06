Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Dabo Swinney on Venables Departure: 'I’m So Excited for This Opportunity for Him'

Author:

Oklahoma officially hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Sunday and just like that one of the top assistants in all of college football was off the market. Tiger coach Dabo Swinney was sad to see him go, but he was still happy for him.

“I am super excited for Brent and Julie and the entire Venables family," Swinney said in a release. "Man, he’s not only been a great co-worker and defensive coordinator, but he’s been a great friend."

Swinney has been coaching Clemson since 2009 and brought on Venables from Oklahoma in 2012, where he was a the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. While the two were with Clemson, the program won two national titles, six ACC titles and seven division titles. 

“I’m so excited for this opportunity for him," Swinney continued. "He’s been very patient. He’s had many opportunities along the way. This was just the right fit for him and the right time with a lot of familiarity for him at Oklahoma. I know he is well-prepared. It’s been fun for me to watch him really grow since 2012, and I’m excited for Oklahoma because they’re not only getting a good coach, they’re also getting a great man who is going to do it the right way."

For more Clemson news, head over to All Clemson.

