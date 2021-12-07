Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Report: Pitt's Mark Whipple Steps Down as Panthers Offensive Coordinator

Author:

Pitt's offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is stepping down and will not coach the Panthers against Michigan State in the 2021 Peach Bowl, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

The news was first reported by Johnny McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Whipple, who finished his third regular season at Pitt, led and orchestrated a Panthers offense that averaged the third most points (43) per game in the FBS. 

The 64-year-old—who was hired by Pat Narduzzi after a lengthy career including two head coaching stints at UMass and quarterback coach stops with the Steelers and Browns—was one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award (top assistant coach in the country) this season.  

Whipple played an integral part in the growth of Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist and was named the '21 ACC Player of the Year.

Pickett has thrown for 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns. On Monday, Pickett became the first Heisman finalist from Pitt since Larry Fitzgerald in '03. The only Pitt player to win the Heisman is Tony Dorsett, back in '76. 

