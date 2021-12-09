Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
ACC Commissioner Comments on Notre Dame Potentially Becoming Full-Time Member

Author:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Notre Dame's football team spent the 2020 season as a member of the ACC. The move benefited the program, as Notre Dame owned a 9–0 record in conference play and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. 

Notre Dame went back to being an independent for the 2021 season. Despite finishing the regular season with an 11–1 record, Notre Dame missed out on the Playoff.

On Wednesday, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the possibility of Notre Dame's becoming a full-time member in the future.   

"Notre Dame got a chance to see what the ACC was all about last year. … I’ll leave it at that,” Phillips said, via Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. “I think it was a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Even though Notre Dame isn't an ACC member, it will face Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina and Syracuse in 2022. 

Notre Dame's final game of the season will be against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. 

