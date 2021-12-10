Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Penn State QB Sean Clifford Makes Decision on 2022 Season

Author:

Quarterback Sean Clifford announced on Friday that he will return to Penn State for a sixth year. 

Due to the complications presented by COVID-19 during the 2020 fall season, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes. That allows Clifford to return to Penn State for a second redshirt senior season.

"I could not pass up the chance to be with this family and play the game I love again," Clifford said. "The opportunity to play alongside my brother, Liam, and the rest of my brothers on the team made this decision easy."

His brother is a freshman wide receiver for the Nittany Lions. 

The quarterback has started 31 games for the program, and is one of three players in team history to pass 8,000 yards of total offense. Sean bounced back this season after a rough 2020 campaign, throwing for 2,912 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

For more Penn State news, head over to All Penn State

