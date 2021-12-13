Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

Auburn QB Bo Nix Announces Plans to Transfer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is in search of a new school.

The three-year starter said in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday that he plans to leave Auburn as a graduate transfer. Nix didn’t name any potential destinations.

The former five-star recruit started the first 34 games of his career before a season-ending ankle injury against Mississippi State. LSU transfer T.J. Finley started the final two games for the Tigers, who finished 6–6 and are set to face Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.

The son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix called the decision to leave “the toughest I have ever made.”

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” Bo Nix said. “All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say that I’ve given everything that I have for that goal, and I have played in so many amazing games because of it.”

Auburn went 9–4 in Nix’s first season as a starter and 6–5 last year in the pandemic-shortened season. Coach Gus Malzahn was fired after the regular season concluded and Bryan Harsin was hired to replace him.

Nix completed 197 of 323 passes for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also ran for four touchdowns.

