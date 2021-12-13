Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal

Author:

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. 

Slovis recently completed his junior season with the Trojans, where he threw for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also tossed eight interceptions.

Slovis took over abruptly as the team's starter in 2019 and was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in his first season. He led the Trojans to the Pac-12 title game during his second year. 

A neck injury in late September against Washington State also impacted his performance this year as did a late-season lower-leg injury.

USC lost its final four games with Slovis sitting out the last three weeks. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart instead appeared to supplant him as the starter.

Prior to this season, Slovis was viewed by some as a potential first-round draft pick and Heisman candidate, and he could still ultimately enter the draft if he so chooses.

USC finished the season 4-8, having fired coach Clay Helton early in the year. 

Last month, the school hired Lincoln Riley as its next coach.

