Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Announces Transfer to Washington

Author:
michael-penix-jr-indiana

Former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced Tuesday he is transferring to Washington.

Penix entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after playing four seasons at Indiana. He appeared in just 20 games due to a host of injury issues, though Penix did tally 29 passing touchdowns as a Hoosier while adding six on the ground. 

Washington will enter 2022 following a 4–8 season. The Huskies fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Nov. 14 before hiring Kalen DeBoer on Nov. 29. DeBoer served as Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2019, when Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. 

SI Recommends

DeBoer joins Washington after two seasons as Fresno State's head coach. The Bulldogs posted a 9–3 record in 2021.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Christian McCaffrey Tests Positive for COVID-19

McCaffrey was already slated to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

He finished Monday night's win over the Cardinals with six catches 77 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Extra Mustard

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Latest Performance

He made it clear Monday night what he thought of Beckham's release from the Browns.

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna
Soccer

Gio Reyna Drawn Against His Namesake in Europa League

The U.S. men's national team star was named for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a former teammate of his father's.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Undergoes Surgery for Left Knee Injury

She is expected to miss eight weeks in recovery from the surgery.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter during a game against the Mets during Spring Training.
MLB

Report: Showalter Among Finalists for Mets Manager Job

The Mets could look to add a veteran manager as they eye the NL East crown in 2022.

A Browns helmet.
NFL

Browns Place Eight Players on COVID-19 List

All eight Cleveland players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bronny James playing for Sierra Canyon.
College Basketball

Bronny James Linked to Four College-Hoops Programs

LeBron's eldest son is a major recruit in the 2023 class.