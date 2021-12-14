Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced Tuesday he is transferring to Washington.

Penix entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after playing four seasons at Indiana. He appeared in just 20 games due to a host of injury issues, though Penix did tally 29 passing touchdowns as a Hoosier while adding six on the ground.

Washington will enter 2022 following a 4–8 season. The Huskies fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Nov. 14 before hiring Kalen DeBoer on Nov. 29. DeBoer served as Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2019, when Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games.

DeBoer joins Washington after two seasons as Fresno State's head coach. The Bulldogs posted a 9–3 record in 2021.

