December 15, 2021
NCAAB
Memphis Runs Past No. 6 Alabama to End Four-Game Losing Streak

Author:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 20 points and six assists, Jalen Duren added 14 points and Memphis finally played to its potential, beating No. 6 Alabama 92-78 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Landers Nolley added 13 points for Memphis (6–4), which came into the season with a highly touted recruiting class and topped out with the No. 9 ranking in the AP Top 25. But the Tigers got pounded by Iowa State and lost close games to Georgia, Ole Miss and Murray State to fall out of the poll.

Keon Ellis led the Crimson Tide (8–2) with 19 points. Jaden Quinerly finished with 12 points and Jaden Shackelford added 10.

Memphis took control with a 12-0 run capped by Tyler Harris’ three-pointer that made it 61-42 with 12:53 remaining.

Alabama, meanwhile, finished with 20 turnovers and couldn’t generate consistent offense after halftime. Memphis led 37-32 after a back-and-forth first half.

Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams celebrates his dunk against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game at FedExForum on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Tigers forward DeAndre Williams celebrates a dunk against the Crimson Tide.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide were coming off wins over nationally ranked foes Houston and Gonzaga but withered in front of a lively Memphis crowd.

Memphis: The losing streak led to questions about the team’s chemistry, desire and discipline. None of that looked like a problem against Alabama.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Thanks to those big victories over Gonzaga and Houston, Alabama’s resumé is strong enough that it shouldn’t drop too far in the poll.

Memphis still has a long way to go before it’s considered for a spot in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Memphis: Faces No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday in Nashville.

