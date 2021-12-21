Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jahmyr Gibbs Announces He Is Transferring to Alabama

Author:

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced he’s transferring to Alabama in a video he posted on Twitter on Tuesday. 

The sophomore had a breakout 2021 season that saw him finish with 746 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Yellow Jackets in rushing yards and was third in receiving yards.

Nevertheless, the tailback was looking for greener pastures, and it looks like he found them in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban has made a habit of producing top-tier talent at the tailback position and Gibbs may be next on that list. 

SI Recommends

Running backs that went on to have Heisman-level seasons playing for Saban at Alabama include Eddie Lacy, Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram and Najee Harris to just name a few. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central

YOU MAY LIKE

big-12-logo-sec-big-12-challenge
College Basketball

Sources: Big 12 Plans to Restore 'No Contest' Policy for Games

If the league restores its policy, it would end the need for teams to forfeit games.

Larry Fitzgerald stands and talks with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Asked if He's Interested in Return This Season

The longtime Cardinals star has not officially retired.

latifi
Racing

Nicholas Latifi Received Death Threats After Crash in F1 Season Finale

The Williams driver's late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sparked a controversial ending.

Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL

Reporter Says Meyer's Lawyer Sent 'Threatening' Letter

He saw his Jacksonville tenure end in ugly fashion.

AC Milan and Inter will have a new stadium
Soccer

AC Milan, Inter Choose 'Cathedral' to Replace Existing San Siro

The Milan clubs revealed renderings for their new home, which is expected to be finish in 2024 or 2025.

Gianni-Infantino-FIFA-Biennial-World-Cup-Trophy
Soccer

FIFA Touts Financial Impact of Biennial World Cup in Face of Opposition

Money talked loudest and clearest when FIFA pitched its vision for more frequent World Cups to more than 200 member countries.

Jack Miller III with Ohio State.
College Football

Ohio State QB Announces He Is Transferring to Florida

He appeared in just four games last year and threw for a total of 101 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
NFL

Tom Brady Believes NFL Should Remove Hits to WRs’ Knees

The star quarterback says the league needs to address the issue with a well “thought-out” response.