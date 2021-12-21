Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced he’s transferring to Alabama in a video he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The sophomore had a breakout 2021 season that saw him finish with 746 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Yellow Jackets in rushing yards and was third in receiving yards.

Nevertheless, the tailback was looking for greener pastures, and it looks like he found them in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban has made a habit of producing top-tier talent at the tailback position and Gibbs may be next on that list.

Running backs that went on to have Heisman-level seasons playing for Saban at Alabama include Eddie Lacy, Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram and Najee Harris to just name a few.

