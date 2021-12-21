Texas A&M has hit a snag in its preparations for next Friday's Gator Bowl, according to a report by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com. The team is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and has been forced to move to preparations on Zoom since Saturday.

The Aggies last played on Nov. 27, when a 27–24 upset loss at LSU knocked them down to 8–4 on the season. They received a bid to face Wake Forest, one of the ACC's top programs, in the Gator Bowl.

The team has over a week to get ready for the Dec. 31 game, which is the upside here. The Aggies are one of the numerous teams across sports dealing with outbreaks despite having mostly-vaccinated rosters.

In mid-August, a few weeks ahead of the season, coach Jimbo Fisher said that his team was at an 85% vaccination rate, a number that he believed would continue to rise ahead of the season.

The Gator Bowl is set to kick off next Friday at 11 a.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Aggies are currently a 3.5-point favorite in the game at SI Sportsbook.

More College Football Coverage:

• All Aggies: Aggies Gain Commitment From 2025 NFL Legacy

• Alabama Lands No. 1 Recruiting Class on Signing Day

• Cade McNamara, World-Beater? He Thinks So.

• Inside the Wild Week That May Change CFB Forever

For more news on the Texas A&M Aggies, head over to All Aggies.