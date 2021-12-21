Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Texas A&M Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead of Gator Bowl

Author:

Texas A&M has hit a snag in its preparations for next Friday's Gator Bowl, according to a report by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com. The team is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak and has been forced to move to preparations on Zoom since Saturday.

The Aggies last played on Nov. 27, when a 27–24 upset loss at LSU knocked them down to 8–4 on the season. They received a bid to face Wake Forest, one of the ACC's top programs, in the Gator Bowl. 

The team has over a week to get ready for the Dec. 31 game, which is the upside here. The Aggies are one of the numerous teams across sports dealing with outbreaks despite having mostly-vaccinated rosters.

SI Recommends

In mid-August, a few weeks ahead of the season, coach Jimbo Fisher said that his team was at an 85% vaccination rate, a number that he believed would continue to rise ahead of the season.

The Gator Bowl is set to kick off next Friday at 11 a.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Aggies are currently a 3.5-point favorite in the game at SI Sportsbook.

More College Football Coverage:

• All Aggies: Aggies Gain Commitment From 2025 NFL Legacy
Alabama Lands No. 1 Recruiting Class on Signing Day
Cade McNamara, World-Beater? He Thinks So.
Inside the Wild Week That May Change CFB Forever

For more news on the Texas A&M Aggies, head over to All Aggies.

YOU MAY LIKE

Villanova coach Jay Wright in a huddle with his team
Play
Betting

Villanova Won't Cover vs. Xavier

Two Big East Showdowns stand out as solid investment opportunities on Tuesday's NCAA Basketball slate.

Will Compton with the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders LB Misses Monday Night's Win Due to His Mother's Death

He shared on Monday that it was a "brutal last 16 hours."

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Betting

Tuesday Night Football Galore, Plus a Bowl Game Check-In

Chelsea faces Liverpool to close the Premier League's festive season
Soccer

A Tentative Guide to the Premier League's Conditional Festive Fixtures

Despite calls for a league-wide pause and a resurgent spread of COVID-19 in Britain, the Premier League's holiday slate will go on. Here are the key elements to monitor.

nick-saban-alabama
College Football

Alabama Increases COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of CFP

The Crimson Tide are playing it safe ahead of their matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Kirk Cousins throws a pass vs. the Bears
Extra Mustard

Kirk Cousins Threw an Unfathomably Bad Interception

This was the definition of an “arm punt.”

Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn
NFL

Bears' Quinn: NFL Refs Are 'Controlling the Game a Little Too Much'

Chicago was assessed nine penalties for 91 yards Monday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left), guard Russell Westbrook (center) and forward LeBron James (right) sit on the bench.
NBA

Anthony Davis Isn’t Going to Save the Lakers

L.A.’s superstar is expected to miss four weeks with a knee injury, but his problems go deeper than that.