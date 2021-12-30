Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks announced Thursday he will forego his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL draft.

“I am proud to have earned my degree from such a great university, and I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “With all of that being said and after much prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Brooks tallied 3,316 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons with the Sooners. He erupted for 142 yards and three touchdowns in Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, capping his collegiate career with a third straight 100-yard rushing performance.

Oklahoma finished the 2021 season at 11–2. The Sooners have won at least 10 games in six of the last seven years.

