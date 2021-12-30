Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks to Forego Senior Season, Enter NFL Draft

Author:
kennedy-brooks-oklahoma

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks announced Thursday he will forego his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL draft. 

“I am proud to have earned my degree from such a great university, and I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “With all of that being said and after much prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Brooks tallied 3,316 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons with the Sooners. He erupted for 142 yards and three touchdowns in Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, capping his collegiate career with a third straight 100-yard rushing performance. 

SI Recommends

Oklahoma finished the 2021 season at 11–2. The Sooners have won at least 10 games in six of the last seven years. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

TE_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert is primed for another big game against Washington.

Michigan fans flood the field after the Wolverines beat Ohio State
Play
College Football

Michigan Football’s Breakthrough Extends to Its Young Fans

A current UM student explains why the 2021 season has been extra satisfying as the Wolverines get ready for Georgia.

Baker Mayfield with his helmet off at a Browns game.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Addresses Wife's Post About Death Threats

Emily Mayfield said fans have sent death threats to the Browns QB during the 2021 season.

go-shiozaki-katsuhiko-nakajima-noah
Wrestling

Go Shiozaki Wants to Prove ‘I Am NOAH’

Shiozaki returns from an injury suffered nine months ago, as he pursues the GHC heavyweight championship for a record fifth time.

logan-ryan-giants
NFL

Giants DB Takes Shot at ‘Nonexistent’ Titans Fan Base

Logan Ryan seems to appreciate the passion of Giants fans despite a disappointing season.

Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 17 Spreads, Bets and Picks: NFC East Favorites to Cover

Our betting experts expect the Cowboys and Eagles to take care of business this weekend. Here are our staff's Week 17 best bets.

Viral TikTok Cincinnati fan Ryan Brady taunts Alabama.
Extra Mustard

Cincy Fan Doubles Down With Viral ‘We Want Bama’ Videos

The Cincinnati freshman has drawn a lot of hate from the Crimson Tide ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal.

Yohan Traore
Play
College Basketball

Three Options Remain for SI99 Forward Yohan Traore’s Final Visit

Traore will take his last visit to Auburn, Texas or UCLA before making his decision.