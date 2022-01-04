Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Geno Auriemma Calls Out Muffet McGraw for Her Recent UConn, ESPN Comments

Author:

Nearly two weeks after former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw made critical comments about what she perceived as “complete bias” by ESPN toward UConn’s women’s basketball program, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has fired back.

“I guess Muffet’s bored. I guess she don’t have a whole lot to talk about,” Auriemma said, per Daniel Connolly of The UConn Blog. "Usually when she was coaching, when she did talk nobody listened anyways."

On Dec. 22, McGraw spoke with Kate Fagan and Jessica Smetana on the Off the Looking Glass podcast, saying the popular sports network is biased towards the Huskies.

“UConn has done great things and they’ve won way more than anybody else, except Tennessee,“ McGraw said. “I think people measure their team by them. When we joined the Big East, we were like, ‘We want to get to where they are. That’s what we want to be. We’re trying to emulate them.’

SI Recommends

“But I think it goes over the top with ESPN. That is Connecticut’s network. Notre Dame has NBC, Connecticut has ESPN. That is absolutely complete bias there.”

McGraw was the head coach at Notre Dame for over 30 years, winning two national championships. She led the Irish to nine Final Four appearances and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She now works as an analyst with the ACC Network, which is operated by ESPN.

Auriemma has won 11 NCAA titles at Connecticut and made 21 Final Four appearances.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

maqb-week-17-trevor-lawrence-zac-taylor-antonio-brown
NFL

MAQB: Evaluating Trevor Lawrence's Rookie Season

The Jaguars' No. 1 pick has worse stats than anyone else in his draft class. Here's what scouts are saying now. Plus more from Week 17.

ken rosenthal
MLB

Ken Rosenthal Out at MLB Network Over Manfred Criticism

Rosenthal won't have his contract renewed after he wrote critical pieces about MLB's commissioner in the summer of 2020.

Nate Hobbs with the Raiders.
NFL

Raiders Rookie CB Nate Hobbs Arrested for DUI

Police said they received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage.

Jalen Hurts exits when a railing collapses and fans fall on the field.
NFL

Fans Deny WFT Offered Aid After Railing Collapsed

After the incident, Washington issued a statement saying it provided “onsite medical evaluation.”

mike-glennon-giants
NFL

Giants QB Room Goes From Bad to Worse With Glennon Injury

The end of the 2022 season can't come soon enough for Joe Judge and Co.

caleb williams
College Football

Trevor Knight Advises Caleb Williams in Entering Portal

The former quarterback, who began his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Texas A&M, offered a word of caution for Williams.

hammon
WNBA

Becky Hammon Explains Why She Left the NBA for the WNBA

The former Spurs assistant was introduced as the new coach of the Las Vegas Aces on Monday.

Kylian-Mbappe-PSG-Hat-Trick
Soccer

Mbappé Opens 2022 With an 18-Minute Hat Trick

Kylian Mbappé scored three goals in the second half to send PSG to the Coupe de France round of 16.