Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: CFP Leaders Focused on ‘More Inclusive’ Playoff Format

As the next round of College Football Playoff expansion talks approaches, there seems to be one main theme that fans continue to highlight—the semifinal blowouts on New Year’s Eve. 

Alabama trounced Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while Georgia overwhelmed Michigan in the Orange Bowl, resulting in a rematch of the SEC championship for the national title on Jan. 10. It’s the second time in eight years they'll meet in the CFP finale. Only three of the 16 semifinal matchups in CFP history have ended up with scoring margins of 10 points or fewer. However, the commissioners are reportedly not focused or concerned about the lack of competitiveness in the semifinals. 

The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick are set to meet on Saturday to continue discussing the expansion format, which was evidently divided following the last meeting

“I don't think it should really matter,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco told ESPN. “I think we're talking about a playoff that would be essentially more inclusive, give more teams an opportunity, and if you gave more teams an opportunity, you know, a few of those teams might perform at a level better than the teams that you choose.”

SI Recommends

Greg Sankey (SEC commissioner), Bob Bowlsby (Big 12 commissioner), Craig Thompson (Mountain West commissioner) and Swarbrick proposed the 12-team playoff model in June, which would guarantee spots to the six highest-ranked conference champions as well as at-large bids to the next six highest-ranked teams.

Since then, the committee has continued to deliberate, delaying its decision again on Wednesday. The main obstacle still exists; there is no unanimous consensus on a specific format. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger previously reported that they continued to argue over the number of teams (eight vs. 12) as well as the role of automatic qualifiers (no AQs vs. some AQs vs. AQs for Power 5 champions).

Given the differing opinions, sources told ESPN that there are doubts about whether they can all agree on an expanded format right now. Sankey made it publicly known following the early December meeting that he was "fine" with leaving the playoff format at four.

“My expectation is that we'll continue discussions, and people will say in the room what they said publicly, which will reiterate the fact that we don't have 11 people agreeing on any format,” Pac-12 commissioner Georg Kliavkoff told ESPN. “And unfortunately, that means that we now need to focus on what the model could look like after the current term and hopefully make it retroactive so that we can expand within the current term.”

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron rodgers (2)
NFL

NFL MVP Voter Says He Won't Vote for Rodgers: 'He's a Bad Guy'

A Chicago-based football analyst made no bones about his feelings on voting for Aaron Rodgers as the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

washington-football-team
NFL

Ranking the Remaining Options for WFT’s New Name

After a fan favorite was ruled out Tuesday, which of the remaining choices should Washington pick for its impending rebrand?

antonio-brown5
NFL

Report: Buccaneers Have Yet to Cut Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay wide receiver is still reportedly a part of the team.

brandon-staley-chargers
NFL

Brandon Staley Won't Consider Playing For Tie in Week 18

Staley: "I think we all respect the game and the integrity of the game far too much to be complicit in something like that."

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-22.
NFL

Rodgers Hints At Potential Retirement After 2021 Season

The Packers quarterback addressed his future with Green Bay on Tuesday.

Jalen Hurts exits when a railing collapses and fans fall on the field.
NFL

Hurts Writes Letter to the NFL, WFT About Railing Collapse

One fan told ESPN that Hurts was the only person to ask if they were okay after the incident.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pumps a fist after beating Penn State
NFL

Report: Jim Harbaugh Could Be Interested in NFL Jobs

The Raiders and Bears are cited as two jobs that could draw Harbaugh back to the pros.

Cam Akers runs the football.
NFL

Rams' Cam Akers Expected to Play Sunday vs. 49ers, Coach McVay Says

He tore his Achilles tendon in July but appears ready to go for Week 18 and the postseason.