Former Syracuse football coach Greg Robinson died at 70 on Wednesday, per his son, Dominic.

Robinson served as the Orange’s coach from 2005 to ’08, and he was an assistant and coordinator at both the college and professional level for four decades. Robinson is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with the Broncos.

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Robinson. On behalf of the Syracuse Athletics family, we send our condolences and support to Laura and the entire Robinson family,” Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in a statement.

A Los Angeles native, Robinson’s coaching career began in 1975 after he played linebacker, center and tight end at Bakersfield and Pacific. Robinson worked at UCLA from 1982 to ’89, and he started his NFL coaching career with the Jets in 1990.

Robinson coached for seven different colleges as an assistant. He went just 5–37 in a four-year stint as the head coach at Syracuse. Robinson later worked for the Jets, Broncos and Chiefs in the NFL, serving as Kansas City’s defensive coordinator from 2001 to ’03.

