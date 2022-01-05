Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
NCAAB
Mike Krzyzewski, Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Exchange Words During Timeout

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been known to have brush-ups with opposing players from time to time. On Tuesday night, it was Krzyzewski and Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe exchanging words after Devoe pointed at the Duke bench.

Georgia Tech gave Duke a scare midway through the second half of Tuesday's game. Devoe scored four points of a 6-0 run for the Yellow Jackets to cut Duke's lead to 55–47 with under six minutes left. Krzyzewski elected to call a timeout to settle things down, at which point Devoe pointed at him.

Coach K clearly wasn't amused, and after the game—a 69–57 Duke win—he had some words with Devoe.

After the game, Devoe recapped the exchange, and said that he intended to talk to Duke's bench, and not Krzyzewski himself. 

“He said ‘you don't know who you're talking to,’” Devoe said according to USA Today. “But I was just trying to compete with them. That's all there was. So I guess he took it the wrong way. But me as a competitor, I want to beat Duke."

“I went and apologized after the game and everything like that.”

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner wasn't happy with the brush-up, assuring reporters that Devoe has plenty of respect for Krzyzewski.

“I told coach [Krzyzewski] that I would talk to Michael—and obviously I'll keep that between Michael and I what I need to tell Michael—but I can tell you we have nothing level of respect for coach. Our young men have nothing but the highest level of respect for Coach K. Michael Devoe is a good kid, a good player."

“I know Michael Devoe has nothing but the highest level of respect for Coach K. And I think anybody in the game of basketball or the game of life would have the same thing in terms of the highest level of respect, because not only is he one of the greatest in the history of the sport as a coach but he's also just a great human being as well, too. And he's done so much for people, he's a good man.”

Duke moved to 12–1 with Tuesday's win, while Georgia Tech fell to 6–7.

