One Team Has a Clear Crowd Advantage at the National Title Game

It's an SEC affair in Indianapolis on Monday night as Alabama faced Georgia, but one team appears to have a substantial crowd advantage. 

The Bulldogs sported a sizable advantage in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium, per numerous reports. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde noted the crowd outside the stadium featured significantly more Georgia fans, while SI's Ross Dellenger added the ticket split was close to 65% Georgia fans. Indianapolis felt more like Athens than Tuscaloosa at kickoff by most accounts.

The home crowd could prove pivotal for a Georgia team looking to clinch the program's first national title since 1980. As for the Crimson Tide, it's unlikely Nick Saban's squad cares much about the venue. Monday marks Alabama's sixth national title appearance in the last seven years, a stint that includes three championships. 

